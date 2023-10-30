3-Degree Guarantee
12-year-old boy with disabilities missing in Clayton County

Missing: Cordarius Baty
Missing: Cordarius Baty(Clayton County Police Department)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 8:10 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Clayton County police are asking for your help finding a 12-year-old boy after he went missing from his home in Riverdale.

Cordarius Baty was last seen around 2 p.m. along Roundtree Road. Police said he was wearing a black hoodie with a red Adidas logo printed on the front, black pants, and black or blue shoes at the time of his disappearance.

Baty is 5-foot-2 and weighs about 127 pounds, according to investigators. He has brown eyes and a black short afro hairstyle.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, you are urged to contact Clayton County police by either calling 9-1-1 or their non-emergency number 770-477-3747.

Baty has Emotional Mood Disorder, Oppositional Defiant Disorder, and ADHD.

