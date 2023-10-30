3-Degree Guarantee
2 shot after ‘large brawl’ erupts on Athens roadway, police say

The incident happened Sunday around 2 a.m. Police said they were near the 100 block of West...
The incident happened Sunday around 2 a.m. Police said they were near the 100 block of West Clayton Street when they heard multiple gunshots. Police said there was a large brawl at the intersection of West Clayton and Hull streets.(Canva)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ATHENS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two people were shot after a large brawl erupted on an Athens roadway, according to the Athens-Clarke County Police Department.

The incident happened Sunday around 2 a.m. Police said they were near the 100 block of West Clayton Street when they heard multiple gunshots. There was a large brawl at the intersection of West Clayton and Hull streets, according to police.

Police said both people were shot in the chest. Both were taken to the hospital with serious injuries and police said they are expected to survive.

Police have not said what led up to the brawl or the shooting or if any suspects have been identified.

Police said anyone with information on the incident is asked to call investigators at 762-400-7333 or 762-400-7058.

