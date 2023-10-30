62-year-old with mental illness reported missing in Clayton County, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 62-year-old man who was reported missing in Clayton County on Sunday.

According to the Clayton County Police Department, Dwayne L Cross was last seen at 9087 Jenni Circle around noon on Oct.29. Cross suffers from severe post-traumatic stress disorder and is on medications.

Police said Cross called his grandson after he left stating “this was his last phone call” and that he was feeling suicidal.

Cross is around 6-foot-5-inches tall and 260 pounds.

He was wearing a red color shirt, white shorts, and blue slippers. The department said Cross was driving a burgundy 2022 Hyundai Palisade.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Dwayne L Cross is asked to call 911 or contact the Clayton County Department at 770-477-3648.

