After shooting near Georgia State campus, university president convenes safety panels

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Following a weekend shooting just steps from campus that injured two students, the president of Georgia State University is giving students two opportunities Monday to express their concerns about public safety and learn about the university’s safety initiatives.

In his blog post on the GSU website, University President M. Brian Blake wrote Sunday, “As we continue to work with the city and the Atlanta Police Department regarding this incident, I want to invite you to join me, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Jared Abramson and Georgia State Police Chief Anthony Coleman for a listening session tomorrow morning at 9 a.m. on the first floor of Piedmont Central in the Multipurpose Room to hear directly from you.”

Blake also wrote that he’ll host a campus-wide town hall meeting on Monday at 4 p.m. in the Centennial Hall Auditorium to go over the operations and safety improvements the university has made in recent months and to hear from the community on what they can do to continue to improve safety.

“We are here for you and are committed to listening and working around the clock to create the safest environment possible for us all,” Blake wrote.

The shooting happened at about 5 a.m. Sunday on John Wesley Dobbs Avenue and Courtland Avenue, an intersection of downtown Atlanta that borders GSU’s campus. Witnesses told Atlanta News First that just before the shooting, a large crowd was gathered outside a nearby Racetrac gas station on the same block. Two groups began arguing, police said, which escalated into gunfire.

Four people were shot. Three were taken by private vehicle to a hospital. The fourth, a female, was in critical condition and was taken to a hospital by ambulance.

Two of the gunshot victims were Georgia State University students and were innocent bystanders, according to a GSU spokesperson.

Atlanta police continue to investigate the shooting.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.