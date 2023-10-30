3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Boy shot trying to protect mother in murder-suicide, police say

FILE - A 10-year-old boy is recovering at an Alabama children’s hospital after being shot...
FILE - A 10-year-old boy is recovering at an Alabama children’s hospital after being shot trying to protect his mother.(MGN)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 7:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WAFF/Gray News) - A 10-year-old boy is recovering at an Alabama children’s hospital after being shot trying to protect his mother, WAFF reports.

According to Sheffield Police Chief Ricky Terry, two other people are dead from what started as a domestic incident Sunday night and turned into a murder-suicide.

The boy was shot while trying to save his mother, Terry said. An officer at the scene said the boy may lose his hand as a result of his injuries.

The boy’s family is with him at the hospital.

The names of the victims have not been released.

Copyright 2023 WAFF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a shooting near Georgia State University’s campus in downtown Atlanta.
4 injured, including 2 students, after shooting near Georgia State University
Blue Ridge restaurant
Blue Ridge restaurant has ‘unable to parent’ fee
Police lights
15-year-old shot dead at Griffin apartment complex, police say
FILE - Lottery forms are seen, Aug. 7, 2023, at the Presidente Supermarket in the Little Havana...
$4 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Georgia
Cooler weather filters in late Monday, ahead of a cold few days
FIRST ALERT | Winter chill, freeze risks are in the forecast

Latest News

Douglas County commissioner deploying to Middle East amid Israel-Hamas war
Police are investigating a shooting at a RaceTrac gas station on Sunday. Four people were shot,...
GSU to host listening session after 2 students shot
People in Khan Younis, Gaza, look through rubble and destroyed buildings on Sunday, October 29,...
Israel expands ground assault into Gaza as fears rise over airstrikes near crowded hospitals
David Barger stands with other workers near the General Motors plant in Spring Hill, Tenn.,...
General Motors, the lone holdout among Detroit Three, faces rising pressure and risks from strike
Sofie Fallon and her mother, Mary Fallon, listen to the sermon during mass at the Basilica of...
More than 1,000 pay tribute to Maine’s mass shooting victims on day of prayer, reflection and hope