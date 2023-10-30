Cobb County leaders believe cameras can solve growing speeding problem

COBB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Weekday afternoons are calm in David Green’s nook of Cobb County. The mornings and evenings? Not so much.

“In the afternoons, it’s a different story,” Green said.

That’s when the winding, tree-lined Hamilton Road he’s lived on for nearly half a century becomes less serene and more chaotic.

“It’s dangerous,” Green said. “I worry about my wife particularly.”

As the years have passed, Green has seen the ebb and flow of traffic tilt towards a constant flow.

“There’s a fear of getting out of here,” he said.

Backing out his narrow drive into traffic is no joke. His view has blindspots in both directions, and Green said a 30 mph speed limit is more of a suggestion.

So, he turned to Cobb County Commissioner Keli Gambrill for help.

Gambrill hears about the speeding issue all the time.

“We had one individual who was stopped for going over 100 mph three times in one week,” she said.

For the second straight year, Cobb County commissioners endorsed a wish list to the Georgia State Legislature that includes adjusting state law to allow speed cameras outside of school zones, which is the only place they’re allowed.

“So, this would be a tool that we could use to help with speed enforcement, yet not actually have officers on the ground,” Gambrill said.

It would also be a revenue source, and that’s where the problem lies. Funding government through tickets is a tough sell to legislators like Rep. David Wilkerson of Powder Springs.

“We have to separate the public safety from the revenue-generating aspect of it,” Wilkerson said. “The public safety, we’re all onboard. It’s the revenue-generating that causes concern.”

That concern is widespread. Meaning expanding cameras outside school zones faces an uphill battle. But everyone knows something has to be done.

“I think we can all agree that we want people to slow down when they’re on these roads,” he said.

A long-term solution is still miles away. In the meantime, Green and his wife will stay cautious and likely stay at home.

“If we don’t have a reason to go, we don’t go anywhere just to be going,” he said.

