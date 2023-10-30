Cobb County school teacher killed, estranged husband charged with murder, sheriff says

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Teachers and students returned to class on Monday with heavy hearts.

Still Elementary School third grade teacher Jasmyn Lambert, 37, was killed on Saturday. The Paulding County Sheriff’s Office said her estranged husband, Tyron Victor Lambert, 42, is charged with murder.

“Jasmyn Lambert’s big smile was welcoming to all, her classroom couldn’t wait to see her every day,” a Cobb County Schools district spokesperson said.

The sheriff’s office said Tyron showed up to Jasmyn’s home just after midnight on Saturday and forced his way inside. They said that during the course of “the unwelcomed visit,” a domestic dispute ensued and he reportedly pointed a gun and threatened “multiple individuals” while inside the home.

Several hours later, around 7:12 a.m., a second 911 call was made from Jasmyn’s home saying that Tyron had returned and forced his way, once again, into the back door of the home and was armed with a gun.

When deputies arrived, they heard a gunshot from inside the home.

“After a brief struggle, deputies were eventually able to subdue Tyron Lambert and get him in custody,” they said.

Jasmyn was transported to Wellstar Paulding Hospital where she was later pronounced deceased.

Tyron was booked into the Paulding County jail on charges of home invasion family violence, cruelty to children, criminal damage to property, assault, possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of a crime, trespassing and murder.

“Our hearts go out to her family, friends, and the entire Still community who already miss her,” the school district said, adding that grief counselors will be at school this week to support students and staff.

