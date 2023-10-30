3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Cobb PD investigating anti-Semitic messages shown on I-75 overpass

The Cobb County Police Department is investigating after anti-Semitic messages were shown on an...
The Cobb County Police Department is investigating after anti-Semitic messages were shown on an I-75 overpass, police said in a statement Monday.(WALB)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Cobb County Police Department is investigating after anti-Semitic messages were shown on an I-75 overpass, police said in a statement Monday.

Police said the messages were displayed Saturday night.

In a statement, Cobb County police said the agency recognizes the “deep distress and concern incidents of this nature may cause, particularly to our Jewish community members and other targeted groups.”

“We stand in solidarity with all residents of Cobb County and are dedicated to ensuring the safety and security of every individual,” police said in a statement. “Hate has no place in our community, and we will work to ensure that those responsible for any violations of law are held accountable.”

Police said those responsible could face a “range of charges” from traffic violations to “more serious offenses.”

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the police department’s tip line at (77) 499-4111 or send an email.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a shooting near Georgia State University’s campus in downtown Atlanta.
4 injured, including 2 students, after shooting near Georgia State University
Blue Ridge restaurant
Blue Ridge restaurant has ‘unable to parent’ fee
Police lights
15-year-old shot dead at Griffin apartment complex, police say
FILE - Lottery forms are seen, Aug. 7, 2023, at the Presidente Supermarket in the Little Havana...
$4 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Georgia
Cooler weather filters in late Monday, ahead of a cold few days
FIRST ALERT | Winter chill, freeze risks are in the forecast

Latest News

Viral Tiktok food critic Keith Lee visited Atlanta for the ONE Music Fest and used the visit to...
Viral food critic Keith Lee visits Atlanta, slams restaurants
The incident happened Sunday around 2 a.m. Police said they were near the 100 block of West...
2 shot after ‘large brawl’ erupts on Athens roadway, police say
U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff and a Senate subcommittee held a hearing on Monday on Georgia's foster...
Georgia judges accuse foster care agency of trying to break state law
How the Fulton County Jail has become Georgia's Gitmo.
Pointing fingers, placing blame | Fulton County Jail is Georgia’s Gitmo