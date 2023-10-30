Cobb PD investigating anti-Semitic messages shown on I-75 overpass

MARIETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Cobb County Police Department is investigating after anti-Semitic messages were shown on an I-75 overpass, police said in a statement Monday.

Police said the messages were displayed Saturday night.

In a statement, Cobb County police said the agency recognizes the “deep distress and concern incidents of this nature may cause, particularly to our Jewish community members and other targeted groups.”

“We stand in solidarity with all residents of Cobb County and are dedicated to ensuring the safety and security of every individual,” police said in a statement. “Hate has no place in our community, and we will work to ensure that those responsible for any violations of law are held accountable.”

Police said those responsible could face a “range of charges” from traffic violations to “more serious offenses.”

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the police department’s tip line at (77) 499-4111 or send an email.

