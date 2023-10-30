Community sends donations to Israeli kids and soldiers amid war

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Chabad Israeli Center Atlanta and other community members will be sending personal items to hundreds of Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers in the next couple of days. Some of them have ties to Metro Atlanta.

Just a couple of weeks ago, the Center and volunteers collected items for kids.

“We have done a previous shipment. The first shipment we sent toys for children who have evacuated from the home, and we also sent five pallets that was going to Jewish organizations in Israel...Chabad organizations in Israel, and we’ll give it out to the children who have been for weeks sitting in the shelter and now some of them are evacuated from their homes and they will get the toys from our community over here,” said Rabbi Alexander Piekarski with The Chabad Israeli Center.

“One of my colleagues, a Rabbi in Israel told me--just think about the children sitting for weeks in a shelter, one room and hearing the missiles being fallen on them. No school, being at home all day for days,” Piekarski said. “And other children being evacuated from their homes taking nothing with them. So, a little bit we can do is send them some toys to cheer them up,” he said.

Piekarski said this was shipped to Israel about two weeks ago.

“Hundreds of kids and we sent a lot of toys. The community was very generous about it,” Piekarski said.

Now, their second shipment filled with personal items—will go to IDF soldiers.

“We want to ship them as soon as possible. You know, we just want to get everything there. Just for them to have as many things as possible, as soon as possible,” said Shira Perez, with Chabad od Dunwoody.

Israeli Center.

Perez said it will help hundreds of soldiers.

“Hundreds, hundreds. We’ve been reached out by our community. People from our community, that after the toy drive that we did. What happened is the people from the toy drive came to us and told us that they have family members that are soldier—the Israeli IDF and that they really need some basic items, " Perez said. “Everything that we’ve done here is connected to our community here. So, the soldiers and the unit that we are sending it to its somebody’s cousin from our community or it’s somebody’s son or nephew. So it’s all connected,” Perez said.

While the boxes for soldiers are already packed and ready to go, organizers said there’s still ways you can help.

“We have a link for donations that go directly to the people in need in Israel and to buy stuff in Israel,” Piekarski said. “And of course, they can help with prayers.

Pray for peace, pray for the safety. Pray for justice. Pray for good,” he said.

Piekarski said next weekend, there will be an event for kids.

“Next Sunday, November 5, all Jewish children in Atlanta from all backgrounds will get together and having a prayer of the children,” Piekarski said. “So, all the Chabad together in Atlanta-- all the Chabad Institution in Atlanta-- get together and we will have a kids prayer,” he said.

To see how you can help with donations, click here.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.