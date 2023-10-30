3-Degree Guarantee
Douglas Co. teacher charged with child molestation after sexually explicit conversations with students, deputies say

He was charged with felony child molestation and is being held without bail.
By Ellie Parker
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Douglas County teacher has been charged with child molestation after “inappropriate social media contact” with multiple students, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Andrew Goswick, a teacher at Turner Middle School, had sexually explicit conversations with multiple students without their parents’ knowledge.

According to deputies, “As the investigation progressed, investigators learned that sexually explicit material and conversations took place between the teacher, Andrew Goswick, and student(s).”

