Douglas County commissioner called to serve amid Israel-Hamas war

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Douglas County Commissioner Ricky Dobbs Jr. has answered his call to service amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.

Commissioner Dobbs, who was appointed to the District One seat this past spring by Governor Brian Kemp, is also a U.S. Navy reservist with orders to deploy overseas to support efforts to deter Hamas.

Dobbs says he will be stationed in Italy, and remotely support efforts in Israel. The commissioner will still serve the people of Douglas County while he is deployed — checking into meetings via teleconference.

As commissioner, he has supported many legislative decisions including rolling back the millage rate, and upping the starting pay for sheriff’s deputies.

The Douglasville resident is also a teacher and coach at Douglas County High School.

