3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

FDA: Fruit puree pouches recalled due to elevated lead levels

The WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree pouches are sold nationally at several retailers. The...
The WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree pouches are sold nationally at several retailers. The FDA says they may contain extremely high concentrations of lead.(Source: U.S. Food and Drug Administration via CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 5:54 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is warning parents not to buy a brand of fruit puree pouches because they may contain extremely high concentrations of lead.

The WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree pouches are sold nationally at several retailers, including Sam’s Club, Amazon and Dollar Tree.

The FDA warning comes after an investigation found they may be to blame for elevated blood lead levels in some children in North Carolina.

Anyone who believes their child may have eaten the WanaBana pouches is encouraged to contact their child’s healthcare provider about getting a blood test, the FDA says.

WanaBana agreed to voluntarily recall the pouches. The recall includes all lot codes and expiration dates.

Lead is toxic to humans, according to the FDA. Exposure to the substance in children is often difficult to see, as most have no obvious immediate symptoms. Short term exposure could lead to headaches, abdominal pain, vomiting and anemia.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

Police are investigating a shooting near Georgia State University’s campus in downtown Atlanta.
4 injured, including 2 students, after shooting near Georgia State University
Blue Ridge restaurant
Blue Ridge restaurant has ‘unable to parent’ fee
Police lights
15-year-old shot dead at Griffin apartment complex, police say
FILE - Lottery forms are seen, Aug. 7, 2023, at the Presidente Supermarket in the Little Havana...
$4 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Georgia
Cooler weather filters in late Monday, ahead of a cold few days
FIRST ALERT | Winter chill, freeze risks are in the forecast

Latest News

Douglas County commissioner deploying to Middle East amid Israel-Hamas war
Police are investigating a shooting at a RaceTrac gas station on Sunday. Four people were shot,...
GSU to host listening session after 2 students shot
Trick-or-treaters expected to face spine chilling temps
Caught on Camera: Running truck stolen at Fayette County gas station
Hearing for 3 men charged in coach's death