FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cooler Air Arrives This Evening, Chilly Halloween Ahead

By Patrick Pete
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 4:58 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Temperatures are already beginning to drop across north Georgia as this cold front passes through our area. A stray shower or two is possible overnight, but the bigger story with this front will be the temperature plunge. Once temperatures begin dropping in your neighborhood this evening they will fall fast--- morning temperatures for most will be in the 40s with slightly milder temperatures south/southeast of Atlanta.

Morning lows in the 40s for most.
Morning lows in the 40s for most.

FIRST ALERT for cold Tuesday, Wednesday & Thursday

You’ll notice colder temperatures starting Halloween with highs in the upper 50s Tuesday afternoon. When the kids are getting ready for trick-or-treating, temperatures will be sliding to the mid 50s with feel like temperatures in the low 50s/upper40s. Everyone will need a jacket for their evening plans. By Wednesday morning, lows will drop to near freezing in metro Atlanta, which has prompted a freeze watch from 2-10 a.m. Wednesday. Locations at higher elevations will see temperatures dip towards the mid to upper 20s.

Freeze Watch for north Georgia Wednesday
Freeze Watch for north Georgia Wednesday

