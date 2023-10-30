FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Partly cloudy, 70s today

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Expect partly cloudy skies in metro Atlanta with highs in the upper 70s.

Monday’s summary

High - 79°

Normal high - 70°

Chance of rain - 0%

Partly cloudy, 70s today

It will be another nice day today in metro Atlanta with plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 70s. As a cold front moves through north Georgia this afternoon, you’ll notice our wind increasing this afternoon with gusts up to 20 mph.

Forecast highs today in north Georgia (Atlanta News First)

FIRST ALERT for cold Tuesday, Wednesday & Thursday

You’ll notice colder temperatures starting Halloween with highs in the 50s Tuesday afternoon. By Wednesday morning, lows will drop to near freezing in metro Atlanta, which has prompted a freeze watch from 2-10 a.m. Wednesday.

We’ll see similar temperatures on Thursday with warmer highs back in the 70s by the weekend.

Forecast map for Tuesday morning (Atlanta News First)

Freeze Watch for north Georgia Wednesday (Atlanta News First)

