FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Partly cloudy, 70s today
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Expect partly cloudy skies in metro Atlanta with highs in the upper 70s.
Monday’s summary
High - 79°
Normal high - 70°
Chance of rain - 0%
Partly cloudy, 70s today
It will be another nice day today in metro Atlanta with plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 70s. As a cold front moves through north Georgia this afternoon, you’ll notice our wind increasing this afternoon with gusts up to 20 mph.
FIRST ALERT for cold Tuesday, Wednesday & Thursday
You’ll notice colder temperatures starting Halloween with highs in the 50s Tuesday afternoon. By Wednesday morning, lows will drop to near freezing in metro Atlanta, which has prompted a freeze watch from 2-10 a.m. Wednesday.
We’ll see similar temperatures on Thursday with warmer highs back in the 70s by the weekend.
