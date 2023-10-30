Former University of West Georgia lecturer agrees to plea deal in murder of student

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A former University of West Georgia lecturer accused of killing an 18-year-old student has accepted a plea deal in his murder trial, according to the Coweta District Attorney.

Richard Sigman killed West Georgia freshman Anna Jones in July 2022. Police said Sigman got into an argument with a man at a restaurant before following the man to a parking deck.

The district attorney said Sigman approached a car Jones was in with two other women, pulled out a gun, and banged on the car window. When the car pulled out of its parking spot, he fired three shots, hitting Jones in the head. Jones was taken to the hospital where she later died.

Coweta District Attorney John H. Cranford Jr. said that “Sigman claimed that someone shot at him and that he returned fire in self-defense. Parking deck security footage captured these events and clearly show that Sigman was never in any danger. His actions were legally unjustified, senseless, and incomprehensible.”

Sigman pleaded guilty to malice murder, three counts of aggravated assault and three counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Coweta Judicial Circuit Superior Court Judge Dustin Hightower sentenced Sigman to life in prison plus 55 years, to be served consecutively. Sigman will be eligible for parole in 2052.

The district attorney said he discussed the plea offer and sentence with the parents and sister of the murder victim, and the two living victims and their parents. He said they all advised him to accept this plea offer rather than proceed to trial on the scheduled trial date of November 27, 2023.

Sigman, now 49, will be eligible for consideration for parole when he is 77 years old.

“While it is the wish of all of the victims and their families that Sigman never be released from prison, they also value the fact this plea avoids the re-traumatization of a jury trial and provides them some closure regarding this senseless crime. The families and the District Attorney will provide the parole board letters opposing Sigman’s parole consideration in 2052,” Cranford said.

Earlier this year, Jones’ mother filed a lawsuit against the restaurant Sigman was in before the murder. The lawsuit claims Sigman had a history of “belligerent behavior” that the restaurant was aware of, but did nothing to stop Sigman the night he killed Jones.

RELATED

Mother files lawsuit in shooting death of incoming University of West Georgia freshman

Man charged in UWG freshman’s murder seen in clinic without handcuffs

Bond denied for UWG lecturer charged with murdering 18-year-old student

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.