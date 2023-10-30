Georgia lawmakers support families of Israel hostages with ‘Bring Them Home’ effort

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Monday, Georgia state lawmakers met Israeli families that traveled to Atlanta pleading for more support in bringing their family members home.

Anat Sultan-Dadon, consul general of Israel to the Southeastern United States, visited the Georgia Capitol with the family members of some of the Israeli hostages.

“This is the unfathomable reality that Israelis are living in,” said Sultan-Dadon.

They showed a video of dozens of people killed or wounded during the Hamas attacks in Israel on Oct. 7. The video brought people in the room to tears.

Shani Segal said the last time she heard from her cousin Rimon was three weeks ago. She saw her cousin in a video of hostages Monday morning. She was overwhelmed finding out her cousin was alive, but she said she looked frail in the video.

“She’s alive. I want you to try to imagine not knowing for three weeks and two days not knowing your family member is alive or not,” said Segal.

Or Sella is missing his 3-year-old niece and more than a dozen other family members. Sella is among the four families that spoke at the Capitol.

“Most of the people attacked by this terror organization are families, babies, elders, and they are the people of peace,” said Sella.

Their stories moved Georgia lawmakers. State Senator Russ Goodman was in Israel when the attacks began. Goodman said his guide made sure that he and his mother were safe.

“Even when a rocket hit right beside his house with his wife and children inside he stayed with me and protected me,” said Goodman.

The lawmakers said they stand with Israel. They held signs that said “Bring Them Home” in hopes of showing the families and others like them some support.

The only Jewish state legislator Ester Panich is calling on Gov. Brian Kemp to bring her antisemitism bill to a vote during the special session in December.

She said the legislation needs to be voted on now to protect people in Georgia from some of the antisemitic hate we’ve seen here and across the country.

A spokesperson for Kemp’s office said in a statement, “With the agenda already set for a limited special session, we anticipate that HB 30, along with many of the other currently pending legislation before the General Assembly, will be thoughtfully considered and debated in the upcoming regular legislative session.”

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.