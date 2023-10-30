3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Georgia man arrested after trying to ‘pull over’ off-duty officer, police say

Suspect charged
Suspect charged(KTTC)
By Mariya Murrow
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 5:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 62-year-old man has been arrested after authorities allege he tried to impersonate police and “pull over” an off-duty officer.

The incident happened on Oct. 26. According to Athens-Clarke County police, the off-duty officer was in an unmarked car equipped with emergency lights when he was compelled to stop by Colbert resident Timothy Hulsey.

Investigators said Hulsey left the area after seeing the officer’s blue lights. He was found shortly after.

Hulsey was arrested and charged with impersonating a police officer and blue lights on a vehicle.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a shooting near Georgia State University’s campus in downtown Atlanta.
4 injured, including 2 students, after shooting near Georgia State University
Blue Ridge restaurant
Blue Ridge restaurant has ‘unable to parent’ fee
Police lights
15-year-old shot dead at Griffin apartment complex, police say
FILE - Lottery forms are seen, Aug. 7, 2023, at the Presidente Supermarket in the Little Havana...
$4 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Georgia
Cooler weather filters in late Monday, ahead of a cold few days
FIRST ALERT | Winter chill, freeze risks are in the forecast

Latest News

Douglas County commissioner deploying to Middle East amid Israel-Hamas war
Police are investigating a shooting at a RaceTrac gas station on Sunday. Four people were shot,...
GSU to host listening session after 2 students shot
Trick-or-treaters expected to face spine chilling temps
Caught on Camera: Running truck stolen at Fayette County gas station
Hearing for 3 men charged in coach's death