3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Grady Jarrett out for season with torn ACL, team says

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett (97) walks the field during warm-ups before an...
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett (97) walks the field during warm-ups before an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)(Gary McCullough | AP)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta Falcons star defensive tackle Grady Jarrett is out for the season with a torn ACL, according to team officials.

The Pro-Bowler hurt his knee early in Sunday’s loss to the Tennessee Titans.

“Absolutely hate it for Grady,” Falcons Head Coach Arthur Smith said during a Monday press conference.

Jarrett has started in all eight games this season and has had 1.5 sacks, eight quarterback hits, two passes deflected and 23 combined tackles, according to the team.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported the season-ending news on Monday morning.

The Falcons face the Minnesota Vikings next week.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a shooting near Georgia State University’s campus in downtown Atlanta.
4 injured, including 2 students, after shooting near Georgia State University
Blue Ridge restaurant
Blue Ridge restaurant has ‘unable to parent’ fee
Police lights
15-year-old shot dead at Griffin apartment complex, police say
Cooler weather filters in late Monday, ahead of a cold few days
FIRST ALERT | Winter chill, freeze risks are in the forecast
FILE - Lottery forms are seen, Aug. 7, 2023, at the Presidente Supermarket in the Little Havana...
$4 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Georgia

Latest News

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder (9) runs a drill during the NFL football team's...
Falcons prep for the Buccaneers in Tampa
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Calais Campbell (93) celebrates his 100th career quarterback...
Falcons defensive lineman giving back to celebrate career milestone
Desmond Ridder
Ridder looking to move on from performance against the Jaguars
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith watches during the the team's NFL minicamp football...
Falcons prepare for Jaguars in international matchup