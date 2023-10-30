Grady Jarrett out for season with torn ACL, team says

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta Falcons star defensive tackle Grady Jarrett is out for the season with a torn ACL, according to team officials.

The Pro-Bowler hurt his knee early in Sunday’s loss to the Tennessee Titans.

“Absolutely hate it for Grady,” Falcons Head Coach Arthur Smith said during a Monday press conference.

Jarrett has started in all eight games this season and has had 1.5 sacks, eight quarterback hits, two passes deflected and 23 combined tackles, according to the team.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported the season-ending news on Monday morning.

Falcons’ Pro-Bowl DT Grady Jarrett suffered a season-ending torn ACL during Sunday’s loss, per sources. The Falcons without Jarrett will play the Vikings without Cousins on Sunday. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 30, 2023

The Falcons face the Minnesota Vikings next week.

