Judge: Fulton County Jail inmates cannot be transferred to out-of-state facility

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Fulton County Superior Judge court has ruled that inmates at one of the county’s most notorious jails cannot be transferred from the Rice Street facility to another one across state lines.

Judge Scott McAfee ruled that inmates at Fulton County Jail could not be transferred to Tallahatchie County Correctional Facility in Mississippi.

The proposal to move inmates from the Rice Street facility was brought up at the beginning of September — shortly after the 10th reported death of an inmate in Fulton County custody.

READ THE FULL RULING BELOW:

Following the ruling, on Monday, a spokesperson with the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office said capacity at the Rice Street facility hit a record low of 1,996 inmates and 25 inmates on portable sleeping devices, the sheriff’s office spokesperson said.

“We’ve successfully transferred approximately 400 inmates to the Atlanta City Detention Center, with other inmates being sent to facilities in Cobb, Oconee, and Forsyth counties,” the statement said. “In addition, we continue to address case backlogs, opportunities to release low-level offenders, and strengthen partnerships within the Fulton County criminal justice system.”

Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat said he is optimistic the sheriff’s office and the public defender’s office can move forward to be able to “provide effective service to the inmates in our custody, regardless of where they are physically housed.”

“The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office remains committed to improving the safety of our inmates and improving conditions in our jail facilities,” Labat said.

