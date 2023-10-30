Morehouse opens clinic in East Point to help ‘healthcare desert’

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Morehouse is opening a new clinic in East Point to help provide more healthcare access for south Fulton County.

“Our long-term plan is to meet people where they are for their needs of healthcare, their needs of community care, for their needs of service,” said Dr. Valerie Rice, the president and CEO of Morehouse.

Morehouse Healthcare at East Point is opening at a critical time.

“The closure of the two hospitals that were under the direction of Wellstar was going to have a tremendous negative impact on access to care, to quality care,” said Rice.

Those closures motivated Fulton County leaders and Morehouse to partner up and see how they could fill in the gaps left behind.

“We took a comprehensive study that determined hundreds of thousands of Fulton County residents were without a healthcare home, most of these people were Black and brown. We learned there’s a healthcare desert in central and south Fulton County,” said Robb Pitts, chairman of the Fulton County Board of Commissioners.

“Residents were left without primary care services, specialty services, without emergency care, skilled nursing, without community health workers. All of these are services that this clinic will soon deliver,” said Dr. Adrian Tyndall, the dean of Morehouse School of Medicine.

The clinic will have primary care providers for the thousands of patients they anticipate seeing. They’ll be able to help with prenatal care, treat common illnesses, and screen for chronic illnesses. They also will help with behavioral health. And Morehouse students will be able to get hands-on experience at the clinic.

“Together, Fulton County, Morehouse School of Medicine, we’re closing the gap and bringing health care choices here to central and south Fulton county,” Pitts said.

For now, the clinic is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Those hours will be extended in the new year.

