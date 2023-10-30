3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Morehouse opens clinic in East Point to help ‘healthcare desert’

Morehouse is opening a new clinic in East Point to help provide more healthcare access for South Fulton County.
By Madeline Montgomery
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Morehouse is opening a new clinic in East Point to help provide more healthcare access for south Fulton County.

“Our long-term plan is to meet people where they are for their needs of healthcare, their needs of community care, for their needs of service,” said Dr. Valerie Rice, the president and CEO of Morehouse.

Morehouse Healthcare at East Point is opening at a critical time.

“The closure of the two hospitals that were under the direction of Wellstar was going to have a tremendous negative impact on access to care, to quality care,” said Rice.

Those closures motivated Fulton County leaders and Morehouse to partner up and see how they could fill in the gaps left behind.

“We took a comprehensive study that determined hundreds of thousands of Fulton County residents were without a healthcare home, most of these people were Black and brown. We learned there’s a healthcare desert in central and south Fulton County,” said Robb Pitts, chairman of the Fulton County Board of Commissioners.

“Residents were left without primary care services, specialty services, without emergency care, skilled nursing, without community health workers. All of these are services that this clinic will soon deliver,” said Dr. Adrian Tyndall, the dean of Morehouse School of Medicine.

The clinic will have primary care providers for the thousands of patients they anticipate seeing. They’ll be able to help with prenatal care, treat common illnesses, and screen for chronic illnesses. They also will help with behavioral health. And Morehouse students will be able to get hands-on experience at the clinic.

“Together, Fulton County, Morehouse School of Medicine, we’re closing the gap and bringing health care choices here to central and south Fulton county,” Pitts said.

For now, the clinic is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Those hours will be extended in the new year.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a shooting near Georgia State University’s campus in downtown Atlanta.
4 injured, including 2 students, after shooting near Georgia State University
Blue Ridge restaurant
Blue Ridge restaurant has ‘unable to parent’ fee
Police lights
15-year-old shot dead at Griffin apartment complex, police say
Cooler weather filters in late Monday, ahead of a cold few days
FIRST ALERT | Winter chill, freeze risks are in the forecast
FILE - Lottery forms are seen, Aug. 7, 2023, at the Presidente Supermarket in the Little Havana...
$4 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Georgia

Latest News

Police investigate a shooting near a RaceTrac just off Georgia State University's downtown...
After shooting near Georgia State campus, university president convenes safety panels
The shooting happened at an intersection that borders GSU campus.
After shooting near Georgia State campus, university president convenes safety panels
Morehouse is opening a new clinic in East Point to help provide more healthcare access for...
Morehouse opens clinic in East Point to help ‘healthcare desert’
Tyron Lambert was booked into the Paulding County jail on charges of home invasion family...
Cobb County school teacher killed, estranged husband charged with murder, sheriff says
The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said it launched a three-day operation called “Masquerade,”...
Sheriff: 11 metro Atlanta suspects arrested on child sex crimes