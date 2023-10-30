Newton County death being investigated as ‘presumed homicide,’ deputies say

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Newton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a recent death as a “presumed homicide,” according to a press release.

The office responded to a welfare check at a home on Skyview Drive Monday and found a woman dead inside the home. The welfare check was called by the woman’s mother, who said she had not heard from the woman since Saturday.

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are treating the death as a homicide.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.