3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Newton County death being investigated as ‘presumed homicide,’ deputies say

The welfare check was called by the woman’s mother, who said she had not heard from the woman...
The welfare check was called by the woman’s mother, who said she had not heard from the woman since Saturday.(KTTC)
By Ellie Parker
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 7:31 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Newton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a recent death as a “presumed homicide,” according to a press release.

The office responded to a welfare check at a home on Skyview Drive Monday and found a woman dead inside the home. The welfare check was called by the woman’s mother, who said she had not heard from the woman since Saturday.

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are treating the death as a homicide.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a shooting near Georgia State University’s campus in downtown Atlanta.
4 injured, including 2 students, after shooting near Georgia State University
Blue Ridge restaurant
Blue Ridge restaurant has ‘unable to parent’ fee
Police lights
15-year-old shot dead at Griffin apartment complex, police say
FILE - Lottery forms are seen, Aug. 7, 2023, at the Presidente Supermarket in the Little Havana...
$4 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Georgia
Cooler weather filters in late Monday, ahead of a cold few days
FIRST ALERT | Winter chill, freeze risks are in the forecast

Latest News

The proposal to move inmates from the Rice Street facility was brought up at the beginning of...
Judge: Fulton County Jail inmates cannot be transferred to out-of-state facility
The proposal to move inmates from the Rice Street facility was brought up at the beginning of...
Judge: Fulton County Jail inmates cannot be transferred to out-of-state facility
Sigman, now 49, will be eligible for consideration for parole when he is 77 years old.
Former University of West Georgia lecturer agrees to plea deal in murder of student
The clinic is opening at a critical time.
Morehouse School of Medicine opens clinic in East Point to help ‘healthcare desert’