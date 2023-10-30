Person dead after shooting in DeKalb County, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are investigating after one person was shot and killed in DeKalb County Sunday evening.

According to the DeKalb County Police Department, the shooting happened at 4500 Snapfinger Rd.

This is an active investigation and there is no information on what led to the shooting at this time.

Check back with Atlanta News first as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.