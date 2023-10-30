3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Person dead after shooting in DeKalb County, police say

Crime scene tape
Crime scene tape(WTVG)
By Talgat Almanov
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 8:01 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are investigating after one person was shot and killed in DeKalb County Sunday evening.

According to the DeKalb County Police Department, the shooting happened at 4500 Snapfinger Rd.

This is an active investigation and there is no information on what led to the shooting at this time.

Check back with Atlanta News first as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blue Ridge restaurant
Blue Ridge restaurant has ‘unable to parent’ fee
Police are investigating a shooting near Georgia State University’s campus in downtown Atlanta.
4 injured, including 2 students, after shooting near Georgia State University
FILE - Lottery forms are seen, Aug. 7, 2023, at the Presidente Supermarket in the Little Havana...
$4 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Georgia
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
Police lights
Three injured in shooting at southwest Atlanta intersection, police say

Latest News

It's going to get cold Tuesday night
Halloween forecast: Prepare for brisk trick-or-treating conditions
Police are investigating a shooting near Georgia State University’s campus in downtown Atlanta.
4 injured, including 2 students, after shooting near Georgia State University
ONE Musicfest
ONE Musicfest and homecoming events bring big crowds to Atlanta
Police lights
15-year-old shot dead at Griffin apartment complex, police say