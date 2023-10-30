A purr-fect paradise: new luxury cat hotel & spa opens in Johns Creek

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A brand-new Happy Cat Hotel & Spa in Johns Creek is offering luxury boarding and grooming just for felines.

“There are dog places everywhere, but you’re really hard-pressed to find a cat place and a cat-only place specifically,” said Susan Hamlin.

Franchise owner Susan Hamlin says she grew up in a home filled with animals.

“We had a parrot, a ferret, a monkey, dogs, cats, you name it,” said Hamlin.

But cats, of course, are Hamlin’s favorite. Now, she has over 44 furry customers to love and care for in kitty-themed rooms.

Their stay is made as cozy as possible with housekeeping, room service and daily enrichment activities to get those paws moving.

Grooming is available for an additional fee.

“As a cat lover, who doesn’t want to spend all day with cats?” she said.

A Hollywood-themed suite even has a cat TV playing birds chirping throughout the day.

Customer Precilia Nguyen says she’s been counting down the days to the cat hotel’s grand opening.

“You can look into a room and see that it’s very much centered around a cat and a cat’s behavior and I love that,” said Nguyen.

Like any hotel, prices vary depending on the room, services, and time of year.

Nguyen plans to board her cats at the hotel soon and she’s certain they’ll enjoy this purr-fect paradise.

“A cat TV and the cat shelves. The fact that they can have massages, I mean it’s all amazing. I would love to be here,” said Nguyen.

