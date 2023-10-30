Sheriff: 11 metro Atlanta suspects arrested on child sex crimes

CUMMING, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Eleven metro Atlanta residents have been arrested on charges relating to child sex crimes in a multi-agency operation out of Forsyth County. Now, authorities are working to arrest five more suspects.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said it launched a three-day operation called “Masquerade,” which focused on investigating “individuals that prey on juveniles online and solicit them for sex.”

Sixteen individuals were identified during the course of the investigation with charges stemming from computer crimes to trafficking of persons for labor or sex, the sheriff’s office said.

One of the suspects allegedly posed as a missionary from Guatemala selling Bibles in the United States, according to investigators.

Those arrested and charged were:

Carlos Ortiz-Penado, 37, was charged with computer crime: illegal solicitation, enticing or seducing a minor and trafficking of persons for labor or sex

Salvador Alejandro Vazquez, 33, was charged with child molestation and computer crime: illegal solicitation and enticing or seducing a minor

Erick Rafael Garban-Ochoa, 31, was charged with computer crime: illegal solicitation and enticing or seducing a minor

Tucker Pigott, 29, was charged with illegal solicitation, enticing or seducing a minor, and trafficking of persons for labor or sex

Srinath Banothu, 28, was charged with computer crime: illegal solicitation and enticing or seducing a minor

Cody Wood, 33, was charged with computer crime: illegal solicitation, enticing or seducing a minor and trafficking of persons for labor or sex

Israel Ibarra-Hinojosa, 30, was charged with computer crime: illegal solicitation and enticing or seducing a minor

Tahir Taylor, 24, was charged with computer crime: illegal solicitation and enticing or seducing a minor

Peter Heintz 39, was charged with computer crime: illegal solicitation, enticing or seducing a minor and computer crime: obscene internet contact with a minor

Brett DelRosso, 33, was charged with computer crime: illegal solicitation and enticing or seducing a minor

Michael Kinser, 29, was charged with computer crime: illegal solicitation, enticing or seducing a minor, failure to obey traffic control device and fleeing or attempting to elude

“Endanger our children in Forsyth County and you will find out what jail and no bond looks like. I am very proud of our Internet Crimes Against Children Unit and appreciate the unwavering support of our partner agencies during this operation,” said Sheriff Ron Freeman, “Simple message here: you want to harm a child, not in Forsyth County. This is a wake-up call for all our parents. Make sure you know your child’s online activity. There are predators waiting to do harm if they have the opportunity. "

The sheriff’s office said arrest warrants are still pending for the other five individuals for similar crimes.

