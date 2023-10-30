Walk to End Alzheimer’s happening Saturday at Truist Park

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - More than six million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease. It’s a tough diagnosis on victims and their families.

On Saturday, Atlanta News First is teaming up with the Alzheimer’s Association to raise awareness and support research efforts.

Randy Salisbury, a member of the Georgia Board of Directors for the Alzheimer’s Association, stopped by to talk about the Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

The walk will begin at the Battery at Truist Park at 8:30 a.m. To learn more, click here.

