Wellstar dresses NICU patients in cute, creative costumes

Wellstar NICU patient
Wellstar NICU patient(Wellstar)
By Ellie Parker
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Wellstar Kennestone and Wellstar Cobb continued a Halloween tradition this year, dressing up their tiny patients in adorable costumes!

Wellstar nurses designed the costumes to allow NICU patients to celebrate their first Halloween and give their families a little joy during a tough time. The costumes have varied designs this year, including a ladybug, an avocado and a cow, but they all share one thing: they’re so cute!

You can look at some of the costumes below.

