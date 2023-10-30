Wellstar dresses NICU patients in cute, creative costumes

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Wellstar Kennestone and Wellstar Cobb continued a Halloween tradition this year, dressing up their tiny patients in adorable costumes!

Wellstar nurses designed the costumes to allow NICU patients to celebrate their first Halloween and give their families a little joy during a tough time. The costumes have varied designs this year, including a ladybug, an avocado and a cow, but they all share one thing: they’re so cute!

You can look at some of the costumes below.

