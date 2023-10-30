Woman killed after being hit by car on busy Buckhead road

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are investigating after a woman was struck and killed in a crash near Bagley Park in Buckhead.

Police responded to the scene on Pharr Road shortly after 11:40 p.m. Sunday.

APD told Atlanta News First the driver remained on scene and is not facing charges at this time. The victim was identified as a pedestrian.

