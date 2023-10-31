3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

24/7 veterinary emergency room opens in Brookhaven

The new veterinary emergency room in Brookhaven.
The new veterinary emergency room in Brookhaven.(Veterinary Emergency Group)
By Ellie Parker
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Pet owners now have a new option in the middle of a health emergency.

Veterinary Emergency Group (VEG) opened a new 24/7 emergency room in Brookhaven on Tuesday. The location joins their emergency rooms in Alpharetta and Marietta. The Brookhaven location opened at 3974 Peachtree Road.

VEG representatives said that pet owners can speak with a licensed veterinarian immediately upon calling the ER and that pet owners can be with their pet every step of the way, including surgery and overnight hospitalization.

VEG Founder and CEO Dr. David Bessler said, “Upon entering VEG Brookhaven, pet parents will feel a sigh of relief and comfort, as they are greeted with a friendly smile, empathetic attitude, and luxury comforts for them, and their pet.”

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blue Ridge restaurant
Blue Ridge restaurant has ‘unable to parent’ fee
Tyron Lambert was booked into the Paulding County jail on charges of home invasion family...
Cobb County school teacher killed, estranged husband charged with murder, sheriff says
U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff and a Senate subcommittee held a hearing on Monday on Georgia's foster...
Georgia judges accuse foster care agency of trying to break state law
Police are investigating a shooting near Georgia State University’s campus in downtown Atlanta.
4 injured, including 2 students, after shooting near Georgia State University
The proposal to move inmates from the Rice Street facility was brought up at the beginning of...
Judge: Fulton County Jail inmates cannot be transferred to out-of-state facility

Latest News

One man is dead after a shooting at the Georgia State MARTA station.
Deadly shooting at Georgia State MARTA station
A person in a Ghostface costume advertised an Instagram account.
Dramatic display on Atlanta Connector
Mayra Norris claims to have been struck by a baseball thrown by the former Braves World Series...
Atlanta Braves, World Series MVP Jorge Soler target of lawsuit
Andrew Goswick
Douglas Co. teacher charged with child molestation after sexually explicit conversations with students, deputies say
That's one way to advertise your Instagram.
Man standing on car in Atlanta Connector in Ghostface costume