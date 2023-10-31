24/7 veterinary emergency room opens in Brookhaven

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Pet owners now have a new option in the middle of a health emergency.

Veterinary Emergency Group (VEG) opened a new 24/7 emergency room in Brookhaven on Tuesday. The location joins their emergency rooms in Alpharetta and Marietta. The Brookhaven location opened at 3974 Peachtree Road.

VEG representatives said that pet owners can speak with a licensed veterinarian immediately upon calling the ER and that pet owners can be with their pet every step of the way, including surgery and overnight hospitalization.

VEG Founder and CEO Dr. David Bessler said, “Upon entering VEG Brookhaven, pet parents will feel a sigh of relief and comfort, as they are greeted with a friendly smile, empathetic attitude, and luxury comforts for them, and their pet.”

