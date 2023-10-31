4 Donald Trump Georgia co-defendants’ court documents being unsealed

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Fulton County judge overseeing the massive indictment of former President Donald Trump has ordered court records unsealed for the four of the 19 co-defendants who have reached plea deals.

That means the letters of apology that Sidney Powell, Kenneth Chesebro, Scott Hall and Jenna Ellis may soon be available.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee issued the ruling Oct. 27, 2023.

Hall was the first co-defendant to reach a plea deal with Fulton County DA Fani Willis’ office. Hall has received 12 months of probation for each count for a total of five years probation and agree to perform 200 hours of community service; pay a $5,000 fine; write a letter of apology; and testify in upcoming court proceedings, among other conditions.

Then came Powell, who agreed to six years probation; pay a $6,000 fine and a $2,700 restitution; write a letter of apology; an agreement to testify against other co-defendants; and an agreement that she cannot interact with any witnesses, co-defendants or members of the media.

Next was Chesebro, who pleaded guilty to a felony charge of filing false documents as it related to Georgia’s 2020 presidential election. He received five years’ probation; a $5,000 fine; and agreed to write an apology letter and perform 100 hours of community service.

Ellis reached an agreement days later; she was sentenced to five years of probation along with a $5,000 fine, 100 hours of community service, to writing an apology letter, and testifying in future trials.

Atlanta News First and Atlanta News First+ provide you with the latest news, headlines and insights as Georgia continues its role at the forefront of the nation’s political scene. Download our Atlanta News First app for the latest political news and information.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.