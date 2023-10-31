3-Degree Guarantee
Atlanta Braves, World Series MVP Jorge Soler target of lawsuit

Lawsuit claims Soler threw a ball into Truist Park’s stands and hit a fan in the eye
Atlanta Braves' Jorge Soler hits a three-run home run during the third inning in Game 6 of...
Atlanta Braves' Jorge Soler hits a three-run home run during the third inning in Game 6 of baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)(Sue Ogrocki | AP)
By Tim Darnell
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A lawsuit has been filed in Cobb County Superior Court against the Atlanta Braves and 2021 World Series MVP Jorge Soler over an incident when the team’s former outfielder allegedly threw a baseball into a Truist Park crowd and struck a fan in the eye.

According to the Oct. 25, 2023, lawsuit, Soler threw the ball into the stands on Oct. 29, 2021, during game three of the World Series between the Braves and Houston Astros. Soler threw the ball, according to the lawsuit, “overhand, with a great deal of speed and force.”

Soler “threw the ball with such force and speed that it hit” the plaintiff, identified as Mayra Norris, “with such force and and speed that it hit Ms. Norris directly in her right eye causing extensive and excruciating injury.”

The lawsuit said Norris had no time to react or avoid the ball’s impact. The alleged incident happened when the ball was not in play.

The lawsuit claims the Braves failed to “maintain the premises in a reasonably safe condition” and did not “prevent reckless and dangerous conditions of which it knew or should have known.” It is also asking for general and compensatory damages to be determined during a trial.

Norris was taken to a medical treatment office at the stadium, the lawsuit said, where “photographs were taken of her injuries” and a report filed with the Braves.

Soler hit a leadoff home run in game one of the 2021 World Series; hit a pinch-hit go-head home run in game four; and another homer in game six. He was named the team’s World Series MVP, but wasn’t re-signed during the Braves’ offseason.

In March 2022, Soler signed a three-year contract with the Miami Marlins. In 2023, he was named to the National League roster for the MLB All-Star Game. He resides in Florida.

