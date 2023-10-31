3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Beloved Atlanta Jazz Festival announcer Ernest Gregory passes away

Ernest Gregory, better known as the voice of the Atlanta Jazz Festival, passed away, festival...
Ernest Gregory, better known as the voice of the Atlanta Jazz Festival, passed away, festival organizers announced on social media.
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta jazz community is mourning the loss of a local icon.

Ernest Gregory, better known as the voice of the Atlanta Jazz Festival, passed away, festival organizers announced on social media.

“Ernest Gregory dedicated much of his life to the preservation and enjoyment of jazz music. He was a celebrated Jazz educator and photographer, most notably working with Jazz at Lincoln Center,” the post read. “Ernie’s enthusiasm for the city and jazz music was unwavering. He was an integral part of the Festival experience, always greeting us with his signature phrase, ‘Show your love, Atlanta!’ His contributions, as a friend, enthusiast, and professional will be missed.”

Gregory served as the Atlanta Jazz Festival’s official announcer for the past 25 years and as a contributor since its inception in 1978.

Dear Friends: It is with great sympathy that we inform you that Ernest Gregory, the voice of the Atlanta Jazz Festival,...

Posted by Atlanta Jazz Festival on Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blue Ridge restaurant
Blue Ridge restaurant has ‘unable to parent’ fee
Tyron Lambert was booked into the Paulding County jail on charges of home invasion family...
Cobb County school teacher killed, estranged husband charged with murder, sheriff says
Police are investigating a shooting near Georgia State University’s campus in downtown Atlanta.
4 injured, including 2 students, after shooting near Georgia State University
U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff and a Senate subcommittee held a hearing on Monday on Georgia's foster...
Georgia judges accuse foster care agency of trying to break state law
The proposal to move inmates from the Rice Street facility was brought up at the beginning of...
Judge: Fulton County Jail inmates cannot be transferred to out-of-state facility

Latest News

The shooting incident happened at the Georgia State MARTA Station shortly before 1:30 p.m.
Shooting prompts heavy law enforcement presence at Atlanta MARTA station
Atlanta Braves' Jorge Soler hits a three-run home run during the third inning in Game 6 of...
Atlanta Braves, World Series MVP Jorge Soler target of lawsuit
Stone Mountain apartment complex fire.
Officials: Fire starts in kitchen at Stone Mountain apartment complex
Water main break shuts down Glenwood Road. Crews on scene.
Water main break shuts down Glenwood Road in DeKalb County
The haunted history of Rhodes Hall is helping keep it and other older Georgia properties...
Rhodes Hall’s ‘hauntings’ help preserve Georgia’s history