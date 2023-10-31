Beloved Stone Mountain basketball coach loses battle with cancer

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Faculty, students, and staff at one DeKalb County school are mourning the loss of a beloved high school boys basketball coach.

Coach Greg Wood touched the lives of countless student-athletes during the past decade at Redan High School in Stone Mountain.

Principal Vitella Dodson said Wood taught physical education and health for nine years while also serving as the varsity boys’ head basketball coach.

“Coach Wood was academics first,” Dodson said. We’re going to really miss Coach. I call him a quiet storm. He didn’t yell and he didn’t raise his voice but when he looked at you, you knew he meant business.”

Wood was known for winning games on the court, but sadly lost his battle off the court with cancer. One of his players and a senior at the school, Zion Green, spoke exclusively with Atlanta News First about losing his coach.

“I just wish I could get 30 more minutes to soak in some more wisdom and knowledge because he gave us a lot of that,” Green said.

He will be remembered for his professional dedication, infectious enthusiasm, and genuine love for helping students achieve their academic, athletic, and personal dreams.

“I feel like he’s still coaching with me during the home games I will leave his chair vacant during the season and I will coach from my first seat. He’s still here with me,” Interim varsity boys basketball coach Tammy Nelson said.

Multiple people who knew him well at the school said they were unaware of how serious his illness was because he never talked about it. Instead, he put others first.

“Coach was a great, great man. Very strong, very powerful. He said a lot without saying much. His actions spoke louder than his words and you knew that he loved you,” Nelson said.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.