3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Beloved Stone Mountain basketball coach loses battle with cancer

Faculty, students, and staff at one DeKalb County school are mourning the loss of a beloved high school boys basketball coach.
By Adam Murphy
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 10:11 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Faculty, students, and staff at one DeKalb County school are mourning the loss of a beloved high school boys basketball coach.

Coach Greg Wood touched the lives of countless student-athletes during the past decade at Redan High School in Stone Mountain.

Principal Vitella Dodson said Wood taught physical education and health for nine years while also serving as the varsity boys’ head basketball coach.

“Coach Wood was academics first,” Dodson said. We’re going to really miss Coach. I call him a quiet storm. He didn’t yell and he didn’t raise his voice but when he looked at you, you knew he meant business.”

Wood was known for winning games on the court, but sadly lost his battle off the court with cancer. One of his players and a senior at the school, Zion Green, spoke exclusively with Atlanta News First about losing his coach.

“I just wish I could get 30 more minutes to soak in some more wisdom and knowledge because he gave us a lot of that,” Green said.

He will be remembered for his professional dedication, infectious enthusiasm, and genuine love for helping students achieve their academic, athletic, and personal dreams.

“I feel like he’s still coaching with me during the home games I will leave his chair vacant during the season and I will coach from my first seat. He’s still here with me,” Interim varsity boys basketball coach Tammy Nelson said.

Multiple people who knew him well at the school said they were unaware of how serious his illness was because he never talked about it. Instead, he put others first.

“Coach was a great, great man. Very strong, very powerful. He said a lot without saying much. His actions spoke louder than his words and you knew that he loved you,” Nelson said.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blue Ridge restaurant
Blue Ridge restaurant has ‘unable to parent’ fee
Police are investigating a shooting near Georgia State University’s campus in downtown Atlanta.
4 injured, including 2 students, after shooting near Georgia State University
Police lights
15-year-old shot dead at Griffin apartment complex, police say
FILE - Lottery forms are seen, Aug. 7, 2023, at the Presidente Supermarket in the Little Havana...
$4 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Georgia
Cooler weather filters in late Monday, ahead of a cold few days
FIRST ALERT | Winter chill, freeze risks are in the forecast

Latest News

Sigman, now 49, will be eligible for consideration for parole when he is 77 years old.
Ex-University of West Georgia professor gets life plus 55 years for murdering student
A long, empty dinner table represented the more than 230 people killed or kidnapped by Hamas.
Georgia state lawmakers meet with families of Israeli hostages
Georgia State University students are finally getting more answers about what is being done to...
GSU announces updated safety measures after two students were shot
Georgia lawmaker support Israeli families with “Bring Them Home” effort
Georgia lawmakers support families of Israel hostages with ‘Bring Them Home’ effort
Richard Sigman
Former University of West Georgia lecturer agrees to plea deal in murder of student