Cobb County man convicted of rape, district attorney says

Corley Willis was found guilty in connection to an April 2022 rape incident.
Corley Willis was found guilty in connection to an April 2022 rape incident.(MGN Online / Mitchell Haindfield / CC BY 2.0)
By Ellie Parker
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Cobb County man has been convicted of rape, according to Cobb County District Attorney Flynn D. Broady, Jr.

Corley Willis was found guilty in connection to an April 2022 rape incident. According to the district attorney, the pair had consensual sex earlier that night. When the woman wanted to stop, Willis “turned violent,” the district attorney said.

Willis was arrested in August 2022. The trial took just two days and included DNA evidence tying Willis to the crime, according to the district attorney’s office.

“The Cobb County District Attorney’s Office commends the jury for their thorough consideration, emphasizing the seriousness of adult rape, one of the most underreported crimes,” Broady said.

No sentencing was announced.

If you or anyone you know has been assaulted, call 911 or contact LiveSafe Resources at (770) 427-2902.

