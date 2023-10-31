East Point to host hundreds of kids for 9th annual Spooky Spectacle

EAST POINT, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The City of East Point is calling all ghosts and goblins for its annual Spooky Spectacle on this Halloween. The ninth annual event, which is free to attend, is taking place on the front lawn of the East Point City Hall.

Organizers expect upwards of 500 children and their families to attend. Spooky Spectacle will feature several bounce houses, face painting, food, and lots of candy.

“We even have a dessert cookoff and chili cookoff with East Point city employees,” said Sharon Shropshire, ward A councilmember at large.

Organizers say the city started this festival so families don’t have to worry about going door to door on Halloween. It also helps to keep kids off the streets.

The front lawn of city hall offers a fun and safe space for families to gather and interact with their community.

“It gives them an opportunity to get to know their mayor, their city manager, their council members, and the staff that works for the city,” said Shropshire. “It also gives them the opportunity to meet our fire and police department to see what’s going on and know who your officers are.”

The East Point Police Department will also be on hand to help with traffic in the area. There is parking available at city hall, across the street from city hall, and behind city hall.

Spooky spectacle Halloween Festival is going on from 5:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. Halloween night at city hall. If it rains festivities will move inside to the Jefferson Park Recreation Center.

Organizers say to come in your most creative costume. Prizes will be handed out for the best kids’ costumes.

