3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

East Point to host hundreds of kids for 9th annual Spooky Spectacle

Spooky Spectacle Halloween Festival
Spooky Spectacle Halloween Festival(Atlanta News First)
By Don Shipman
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 7:59 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST POINT, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The City of East Point is calling all ghosts and goblins for its annual Spooky Spectacle on this Halloween. The ninth annual event, which is free to attend, is taking place on the front lawn of the East Point City Hall.

Organizers expect upwards of 500 children and their families to attend. Spooky Spectacle will feature several bounce houses, face painting, food, and lots of candy.

“We even have a dessert cookoff and chili cookoff with East Point city employees,” said Sharon Shropshire, ward A councilmember at large.

Organizers say the city started this festival so families don’t have to worry about going door to door on Halloween. It also helps to keep kids off the streets.

The front lawn of city hall offers a fun and safe space for families to gather and interact with their community.

“It gives them an opportunity to get to know their mayor, their city manager, their council members, and the staff that works for the city,” said Shropshire. “It also gives them the opportunity to meet our fire and police department to see what’s going on and know who your officers are.”

The East Point Police Department will also be on hand to help with traffic in the area. There is parking available at city hall, across the street from city hall, and behind city hall.

Spooky spectacle Halloween Festival is going on from 5:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. Halloween night at city hall. If it rains festivities will move inside to the Jefferson Park Recreation Center.

Organizers say to come in your most creative costume. Prizes will be handed out for the best kids’ costumes.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blue Ridge restaurant
Blue Ridge restaurant has ‘unable to parent’ fee
Tyron Lambert was booked into the Paulding County jail on charges of home invasion family...
Cobb County school teacher killed, estranged husband charged with murder, sheriff says
Police are investigating a shooting near Georgia State University’s campus in downtown Atlanta.
4 injured, including 2 students, after shooting near Georgia State University
FILE - Lottery forms are seen, Aug. 7, 2023, at the Presidente Supermarket in the Little Havana...
$4 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Georgia
Stock graphic
Woman dies after being hit by car on busy Buckhead road

Latest News

Georgia Gov. and First Lady Brian and Marty Kemp
Gov. Brian Kemp to meet with families of Israeli hostages
The Knot and Pinterest have announced their sites will no longer promote plantation homes...
‘Til Death Do Us Part’ Fulton County courthouse offering free Halloween wedding ceremonies
police sirens generic photo
Police: 3 arrested, 1 at large after stolen vehicle catches fire in Brookhaven
Ghost tour helps preserve history at Rhodes Hall
Fire breaks out at Stone Mountain apartment complex