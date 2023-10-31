First Alert: Breezy and chilly tonight; freeze warning Wednesday morning

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A breezy northwest wind will cause temperatures to rapidly plummet after sunset. If you have plans to take the kids trick-or-treating, you’ll want to bundle up--temperatures will be in the 50s and feel 4-5 degrees cooler. By midnight, most of north Georgia will dip into the 40s.

Temperatures across most of north Georgia will dip to 26°-32°. (Atlanta News First)

A FIRST ALERT is in place for Wednesday. Temperatures will be near or below freezing during the morning commute. A Freeze Warning is in effect for most of north Georgia from 2am Wednesday through 10am. All potted plants should either be moved indoors or insulated. It is also a good idea to protect your pipes tonight -- options include leaving the cabinet door below the sink opened to allow warm air to circulate or leaving a trickle of water on your faucets.

Temperatures will be cold and winds will be breezy, meaning wind chills will be a big part of your Wednesday forecast. Feel like temperatures for the morning commute will be in the 20s through mid-morning -- only topping out near 50° tomorrow afternoon. Another FIRST ALERT is in place for Thursday as many areas will wake up to temperatures at or below freezing again. Afternoon temperatures will remain 10°+ cooler than average Thursday afternoon.

Temperatures trend milder heading into the weekend before another front approaches early next week. Clouds will increase Monday with low end rain chances around for the beginning of the work week.

Temperatures trend milder by the weekend (Atlanta News First)

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.