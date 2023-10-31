3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

First Alert: Much colder and breezy day today, freezing morning on the way tomorrow

Highs will only climb into the upper 50s to low 60s today
By Courteney Jacobazzi, Rodney Harris and Ella Dorsey
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 4:35 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

A cold front is currently pushing through northwest Georgia this morning, and will push south of the area by the early afternoon.

This front will be moisture starved as it moves through, but a couple of light showers will be possible from Athens to Covington and into Eatonton by late morning into early afternoon.

The wind will also pick up through the day with gusts as high as 20-25 mph possible. This will lead to a wind chill for trick or treating tonight.

We wake up to freezing temperatures tomorrow and Thursday with highs only in the mid 50s to near 60.

Highs will gradually warm back into the 70s by the weekend, which is also is when daylight saving time ends! The clocks will go back an hour Saturday night.

We will stay dry through the weekend, but will introduce a rain chance next Monday.

Highs will climb into the upper 50s to low 60s this afternoon
Highs will climb into the upper 50s to low 60s this afternoon(ANF)
Cold and breezy for Trick or Treating
Cold and breezy for Trick or Treating(ANF)
Few light showers south of the city today, otherwise much colder. Freezing mornings on the way...
Few light showers south of the city today, otherwise much colder. Freezing mornings on the way tomorrow and Thursday. Warmer by the weekend.(ANF)

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blue Ridge restaurant
Blue Ridge restaurant has ‘unable to parent’ fee
Tyron Lambert was booked into the Paulding County jail on charges of home invasion family...
Cobb County school teacher killed, estranged husband charged with murder, sheriff says
Police are investigating a shooting near Georgia State University’s campus in downtown Atlanta.
4 injured, including 2 students, after shooting near Georgia State University
FILE - Lottery forms are seen, Aug. 7, 2023, at the Presidente Supermarket in the Little Havana...
$4 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Georgia
Stock graphic
Woman dies after being hit by car on busy Buckhead road

Latest News

FIRST ALERT: Chilly start with 40s this morning
FIRST ALERT: Chilly start with 40s this morning
First Alert - Fred Campagna
FIRST ALERT: Colder air creeps in for Halloween; Freeze Watch Wednesday
You might want a jacket this week!
Temperatures starting to drop and will continue through trick-or-treating
First Alert - Fred Campagna
First Alert Forecast: Chilly Halloween and a Freeze Watch on Wednesday