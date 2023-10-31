First Alert: Much colder and breezy day today, freezing morning on the way tomorrow

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

A cold front is currently pushing through northwest Georgia this morning, and will push south of the area by the early afternoon.

This front will be moisture starved as it moves through, but a couple of light showers will be possible from Athens to Covington and into Eatonton by late morning into early afternoon.

The wind will also pick up through the day with gusts as high as 20-25 mph possible. This will lead to a wind chill for trick or treating tonight.

We wake up to freezing temperatures tomorrow and Thursday with highs only in the mid 50s to near 60.

Highs will gradually warm back into the 70s by the weekend, which is also is when daylight saving time ends! The clocks will go back an hour Saturday night.

We will stay dry through the weekend, but will introduce a rain chance next Monday.

Highs will climb into the upper 50s to low 60s this afternoon (ANF)

Cold and breezy for Trick or Treating (ANF)

Few light showers south of the city today, otherwise much colder. Freezing mornings on the way tomorrow and Thursday. Warmer by the weekend. (ANF)

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.