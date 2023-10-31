Georgia Bureau of Investigation asking for help solving death of 21-year-old woman

REMERTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) asking for the public’s help in solving the shooting death of a 21-year-old woman.

Brianna Long was shot and killed at The Pier Bar in Remerton early Sunday morning. Long worked at the bar and was closing down for the night at about 2:30 a.m. A shooting happened outside the bar and Long was shot.

Long was taken to South Georgia Medical Center, where she later died.

Anyone with information should call the GBI Thomasville Office at 229-225-4090 or the Remerton Police Department at 229-247-2320. Anonymous tips can also be sent online, through the See Something, Say Something mobile app or by calling 1-800-597-8477.

