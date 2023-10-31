3-Degree Guarantee
Gov. Brian Kemp to meet with families of Israeli hostages

By Rebekka Schramm
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 7:29 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Families whose loved ones were killed or are being held hostage by Hamas are scheduled to meet with Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp Tuesday at the State Capitol.

According to a media advisory, the governor and First Lady Marty Kemp will welcome the Israeli delegation in the lobby of the Governor’s Office before taking time to meet with the families privately. Anat Sultan-Dadon, the Consul General of Israel to the Southeastern United States, is scheduled to be in attendance.

Kemp has shown support for Israel since the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas in southern Israel that killed an estimated 1,400 Israelis, most of them civilians. He urged the United States to “stand strong” with Israel, saying, “Our support for this valued ally as the Israelis fight against terrorism and defend their country is unwavering.”

On Oct. 11, Kemp ordered the U.S. flag and the flag of Georgia to fly at half-staff on state grounds and buildings until sunset the following Saturday.

“As we continue to stand with and pray for the people of Israel, we’re also mourning the loss of American citizens killed in the terrorist attacks,” the governor posted that day on social media.

On Oct. 13, Kemp instructed the state treasurer to purchase $10 million in Israeli bonds “as they fight to defend their nation.”

