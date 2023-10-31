3-Degree Guarantee
GSU announces updated safety measures after two students were shot

Georgia State University students are finally getting more answers about what is being done to make the campus safer for students.
By Tori Cooper
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 10:23 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia State University students are finally getting more answers about what is being done to make the campus safer for students.

It comes after police said two students who were innocent bystanders were wounded in a shooting near a RaceTrac gas station on Piedmont Avenue across from a GSU student dorm.

The university president and police told Atlanta News First that they have been garnering feedback from students since April and updating their safety tactics.

“Safety is my number one top priority,” Georgia State University President Brian Blake said.

On Monday Blake and staff reconfirmed their commitment to student safety after four people including two students were wounded in a horrific shooting Sunday morning.

“I feel like it’s a very surreal thing to hear four people got shot a few feet from where you sleep,” GSU student Trenton Ellis said.

Students are scared and the university staff is frustrated.

“Certainly when I got the call on Sunday morning. At first, I was really sad. It’s a horrible situation but also it’s really, really frustrating because we’ve worked so hard to make those tactical changes and make the campus more safe,” Blake said.

Since April Blake and GSU police said they have increased patrols significantly at the RaceTrac gas station. They shut it down when it gets too out of control, and park police cars in the area during peak hours when students frequent that area.

Now the university is rolling out other tactical approaches, including new smart streetlights with embedded surveillance cameras and AI technology that notifies police when large gatherings are happening.

The smart lights are also integrated directly into the GSU police dispatch center, according to university officials.

All parking garages have new high-speed gates, additional barriers, door swipes, cameras, safety mirrors, and additional lighting, according to officials.

Student buildings now have ‘access control,’ where staff can shut the building down daily from 8:30 p.m. to 7 a.m. and require student identification cards.

Emergency call boxes are also popping up all around campus to ensure when students need help they can get it.

