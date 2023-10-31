Man convicted of 2020 murder at Stone Mountain gas station, district attorney says

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man has been convicted and sentenced to life in prison for killing another man at a Stone Mountain gas station in 2020, according to the district attorney’s office.

Jedidja Mbungu, 30, was found guilty in connection to the shooting death of De’Andre Jones, 20. The incident happened on Aug. 29, 2020. According to the district attorney’s office, Mbungu went to the Chevron gas station at 410 S. Stone Mountain Lithonia Road because he knew Jones was at the gas station often. Mbungu was wearing a bulletproof vest and had a gun in his bag, the district attorney’s office said.

A witness claimed Mbungu singled out Jones and noted that he didn’t have a gun.

“Mbungu and Jones crossed paths in the middle of Rockbridge Road, looked at each other, and Jones continued walking,” the district attorney’s office said in a release. Defendant Mbungu then turned and ran back towards Jones yelling at him. He pulled a gun and fired, striking Jones.”

Jones was shot in the back of the head.

Police knew Mbungu from prior calls and surveillance footage also captured the incident, the district attorney’s office said.

Deputies visited Mbungu’s home along with U.S. Marshals and spoke with his family. His family turned him in a few days later.

Mbungu was convicted of felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He was sentenced to life in prison, with five years suspended.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.