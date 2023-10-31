Marjorie Taylor Greene for president? ‘We’ll see’

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - MTG for prez?

“We’ll see,” U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene told WMUR earlier this week while the northwest Georgia GOP firebrand was campaigning for former President Donald Trump in New Hampshire.

Greene, who represents Georgia’s 14th congressional district, was the state’s first congressional official to endorse Trump when he announced his current White House run last year. But Greene, as reported by Channel 9, wouldn’t rule out a future presidential run of her own.

“Maybe. We’ll see what happens,” Greene said. “I certainly love my country, and I’ll do everything I can to protect it.”

Greene has also been an outspoken critic of Fulton County DA Fani Willis’ sweeping indictment of Trump and 18 others for their alleged role in an organized crime-like conspiracy to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election results.

“They are creating a big, national conspiracy looping in with state district attorneys to bring charges against [Trump] to smear his name as much as possible and try to cause him to lose the 2024 presidential election,” Greene said in August.

Four of the 18 codefendants indicted by Willis have already reached plea agreements with the DA’s office.

Greene’s district may also be impacted by last week’s federal court ruling that threw out Georgia’s current legislative and congressional maps.

U.S. District Court Judge Steve Jones ruled the maps violate portions of the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

State lawmakers have also been ordered to draw two new Black-majority districts in the state Senate and five new Black-majority districts in the state House.

