3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Officials: Disney guests evacuated from monorail stuck after flat tire

Fire officials said it took over an hour to evacuate the passengers of a monorail in Disney...
Fire officials said it took over an hour to evacuate the passengers of a monorail in Disney World that had gotten stuck.(WESH)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (CNN) – Dozens of people had to be evacuated from a stuck monorail at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, Tuesday morning.

Fire officials said the monorail became stuck near the Epcot parking lot due to a flat tire.

They said it took over an hour to rescue the 71 Disney guests.

A park spokesperson said there were no reports of any injuries.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blue Ridge restaurant
Blue Ridge restaurant has ‘unable to parent’ fee
Tyron Lambert was booked into the Paulding County jail on charges of home invasion family...
Cobb County school teacher killed, estranged husband charged with murder, sheriff says
U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff and a Senate subcommittee held a hearing on Monday on Georgia's foster...
Georgia judges accuse foster care agency of trying to break state law
Police are investigating a shooting near Georgia State University’s campus in downtown Atlanta.
4 injured, including 2 students, after shooting near Georgia State University
The proposal to move inmates from the Rice Street facility was brought up at the beginning of...
Judge: Fulton County Jail inmates cannot be transferred to out-of-state facility

Latest News

One man is dead after a shooting at the Georgia State MARTA station.
Deadly shooting at Georgia State MARTA station
A person in a Ghostface costume advertised an Instagram account.
Dramatic display on Atlanta Connector
Costumes are optional but highly encouraged.
Couple engaged on Friday the 13th gets married on Halloween
A section of the Blue Ridge Parkway has been closed by officials after multiple reports of...
National park closes 8 miles of road after visitors try to hold bear cub
FILE - Donald Trump addresses the Republican Leadership Conference, May 30, 2014, in New...
As Trump tried to buy Buffalo Bills, bankers doubted he’d get NFL’s OK, emails show at fraud trial