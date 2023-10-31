Pedestrian killed in accident involving MARTA bus, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A pedestrian was killed in a Tuesday accident involving a MARTA bus, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

The accident happened near the 200 block of Cleveland Avenue SW.

What caused the crash and who was involved has not been determined and APD said its Accident Investigations Unit is investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back with Atlanta News First for updates.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.