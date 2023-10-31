3-Degree Guarantee
Pedestrian killed in accident involving MARTA bus, police say

The accident happened near the 200 block of Cleveland Avenue SW.
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A pedestrian was killed in a Tuesday accident involving a MARTA bus, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

The accident happened near the 200 block of Cleveland Avenue SW.

What caused the crash and who was involved has not been determined and APD said its Accident Investigations Unit is investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back with Atlanta News First for updates.

