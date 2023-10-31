3-Degree Guarantee
Police: 3 arrested, 1 at large after stolen vehicle catches fire in Brookhaven

By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 6:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Brookhaven police are looking for a person in connection to a stolen vehicle investigation that led officers on a chase along Buford Highway Tuesday morning.

At around 4:50 a.m., Brookhaven PD said officers began pursuing a vehicle that was believed to be stolen. According to investigators, the vehicle caught fire at some point during the chase. The cause of the fire remains unknown.

“Four occupants of the vehicle ran on foot leading officers in multiple foot chases,” Brookhaven police told Atlanta News First.

Three of the individuals were arrested. The fourth suspect remains at large, police said. There is no threat to the public at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

