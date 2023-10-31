Rhodes Hall’s ‘hauntings’ help preserve Georgia’s history

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -The haunted history of Rhodes Hall is helping keep it and other older Georgia properties preserved.

Rhodes Hall was built in 1904 on Peachtree Street and once was surrounded by other mansions. Now, it’s one of only three Gilded Age mansions still standing in what’s now Midtown Atlanta.

“It was one of the first houses in Atlanta to have electricity and it was built with such care an such detail that you don’t see in houses anymore,” said Traci Rothwell, the senior director of communications for The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation.

The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation has been doing Halloween events at Rhodes Hall for decades. A haunted mansion tour they did back in the 1990′s helped restore the Gilded Age home back to its turn-of-the-century glory.

Now, the trust does a ‘Legends and Lore’ tour at Rhodes Hall. The tour highlights the home’s history as well as paranormal activity experienced by staff and guests over the years. Money from the tour helps the trust preserve properties they manage all over the state.

“With all old houses, there are tales of hauntings and ghosts, so of course we have our share of those as well,” said Rothwell.

Rhodes Hall was built by furniture magnate Amos Rhodes as home and his wife Amanda’s dream home. The Rhodes ran the Rhodes Furniture empire, which eventually became Rooms to Go. The Rhodes’ children were left the house upon their passing and they decided to give it to the state, as long as it was used for historic and educational purposes.

The next fundraiser by the Georgia Trust at Rhodes Hall will be pictured with Santa. That goes from Nov. 18 through Dec.16.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.