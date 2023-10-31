Shooting prompts heavy law enforcement presence at Atlanta MARTA station

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A heavy law enforcement presence is at a MARTA station following a Tuesday afternoon shooting incident, according to the MARTA Police Department.

The shooting incident happened at the Georgia State MARTA Station shortly before 1:30 p.m.

The cause of the shooting is not known at this time, MARTA police said Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Check back with Atlanta News First for updates.

