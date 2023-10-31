‘Til Death Do Us Part’ Fulton County courthouse offering free Halloween wedding ceremonies

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - If the thought of marriage doesn’t frighten you, Fulton County has quite the deal for Halloween.

The county’s probate court is offering a special session of free wedding ceremonies.

The “Til Death Do Us Part” ceremonies open to the public at 10 a.m. and run until 3 p.m. Couples looking to wed can do so at the Fulton County courthouse on Pryor Street. You will need to obtain a Fulton County marriage license in order to qualify for the free ceremony.

Costumes are optional, but highly encouraged.

For more information, visit the Fulton County courthouse website.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.