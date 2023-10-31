3-Degree Guarantee
‘Til Death Do Us Part’ Fulton County courthouse offering free Halloween wedding ceremonies

By Mariya Murrow
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 6:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - If the thought of marriage doesn’t frighten you, Fulton County has quite the deal for Halloween.

The county’s probate court is offering a special session of free wedding ceremonies.

The “Til Death Do Us Part” ceremonies open to the public at 10 a.m. and run until 3 p.m. Couples looking to wed can do so at the Fulton County courthouse on Pryor Street. You will need to obtain a Fulton County marriage license in order to qualify for the free ceremony.

Costumes are optional, but highly encouraged.

For more information, visit the Fulton County courthouse website.

