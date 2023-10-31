United Cajun Navy expands search for missing fishermen

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s been more than 10 days since three fishermen were reported missing off the coast of Brunswick.

As Coast Guard search efforts wind down, a non-profit group is now stepping in to help in the search for Caleb Wilkinson, Dalton Conway, and Tyler Barlow.

The non-profit United Cajun Navy is calling for all hands, available vessels and aircraft to aid in the search...now spanning from the coast of Savannah...to as far north as Maryland.

The group says a lack of answers is forcing them to cast a wide net.

“More than likely, if this vessel is to be found, it’s going to be pretty far off sure. We’ve told our boats to stand down since we don’t feel comfortable sending them that far out,” said Brian Trascher, spokesman for the United Cajun Navy.

The United Cajun Navy is helping with fundraising efforts to cover costs and are now shifting their focus to an air search.

“We always say that our hope is to bring loved ones back to the families in the same condition as when they left, but sometimes we just end up providing closure for the families and even that is a service unto itself.”

“It’s a little concerning that there’s been no sign of the vessel with all the efforts.”

The group now urging for this coastal community’s help and pledge to keep looking for as long as they can afford to.

“Everybody, if they’re not in the business of offshore fishing or doing something offshore, they know somebody who is and they’re probably just grateful that it wasn’t their loved ones who were out there, and they know how easily it could be. Obviously it touches them in a way that they want to help.”

The groups says that even though military search efforts have stopped, the Coast Guard is still sharing information with the families of those missing.

The Cajun Navy says they expect to reposition their search to Ocean City, Maryland in the next few days.

