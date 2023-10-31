3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Walmart revamps 100+ stores with half a billion-dollar upgrades

It’s part of a $9 billion investment to update more than 1,400 of Walmart’s 4,500 United State...
It’s part of a $9 billion investment to update more than 1,400 of Walmart’s 4,500 United State stores in two years.(Walmart)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – As inflation continues to impact shopping habits, Walmart is revamping some of its stores to hopefully bring in more customers.

The company unveiled updates Monday at more than 100 stores that include pharmacies near the front of the store with private screening rooms.

Elsewhere, the re-imagined stores showcase home goods, such as bedding products, in touch-and-feel end-cap displays to get shoppers to interact with the products.

Walmart is revamping its stores to hopefully bring in more customers.
Walmart is revamping its stores to hopefully bring in more customers.(Walmart)

The idea is to get customers to shop at Walmart for things other than staples like groceries and everyday necessities.

The revamp of 117 stores in 30 states came at a cost of $500 million.

It’s part of a $9 billion investment to update more than 1,400 of Walmart’s 4,500 United States stores in two years.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blue Ridge restaurant
Blue Ridge restaurant has ‘unable to parent’ fee
Tyron Lambert was booked into the Paulding County jail on charges of home invasion family...
Cobb County school teacher killed, estranged husband charged with murder, sheriff says
Police are investigating a shooting near Georgia State University’s campus in downtown Atlanta.
4 injured, including 2 students, after shooting near Georgia State University
U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff and a Senate subcommittee held a hearing on Monday on Georgia's foster...
Georgia judges accuse foster care agency of trying to break state law
The proposal to move inmates from the Rice Street facility was brought up at the beginning of...
Judge: Fulton County Jail inmates cannot be transferred to out-of-state facility

Latest News

FBI Director Christopher Wrays says that the terrorism threat has been elevated throughout...
FBI Director says terrorism threat has been elevated throughout 2023
Better Call Harry
Longtime Sears customer wants former retail giant to fix her furnace
Longtime Sears customer wants former retail giant to fix her furnace
Longtime Sears customer wants former retail giant to fix her furnace
The water main break closed all lanes early Tuesday.
Water main break closes portion of DeKalb County road