3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Water main break shuts down Glenwood Road in DeKalb County

By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Emergency crews are responding to a water main break that has shut down Glenwood Road near I-285 in DeKalb County.

All lanes remain closed at this time. No injuries have been reported at this time.

Motorists should avoid this area and seek alternate routes.

Water main break on Glenwood Road
Water main break on Glenwood Road(WANF)

Atlanta News First is on scene and will have updates as they develop.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blue Ridge restaurant
Blue Ridge restaurant has ‘unable to parent’ fee
Tyron Lambert was booked into the Paulding County jail on charges of home invasion family...
Cobb County school teacher killed, estranged husband charged with murder, sheriff says
Police are investigating a shooting near Georgia State University’s campus in downtown Atlanta.
4 injured, including 2 students, after shooting near Georgia State University
FILE - Lottery forms are seen, Aug. 7, 2023, at the Presidente Supermarket in the Little Havana...
$4 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Georgia
The WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree pouches are sold nationally at several retailers. The...
FDA says WanaBana fruit puree pouches may contain dangerous levels of lead

Latest News

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Glenwood Road shut down as crews work to repair water main break
Spooky Spectacle Halloween Festival
East Point to host hundreds of kids for 9th annual Spooky Spectacle
Georgia Gov. and First Lady Brian and Marty Kemp
Gov. Brian Kemp to meet with families of Israeli hostages
The Knot and Pinterest have announced their sites will no longer promote plantation homes...
‘Til Death Do Us Part’ Fulton County courthouse offering free Halloween wedding ceremonies