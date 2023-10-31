Water main break shuts down Glenwood Road in DeKalb County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Emergency crews are responding to a water main break that has shut down Glenwood Road near I-285 in DeKalb County.

All lanes remain closed at this time. No injuries have been reported at this time.

Motorists should avoid this area and seek alternate routes.

Water main break on Glenwood Road (WANF)

